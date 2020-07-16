Some Nice Billfish Action Offshore

By Scott Lenox

Tuna Tournament wrap up video above!!

Pretty awesome summer weather continued today with sunny skies, warm temperatures and little wind for most of the day. There was the usual blow up from the south as the afternoon moved on, but it was a very fishable day and there was a good bite offshore once again. Flounder fishing has been tough in the back bay since tropical storm Fay left, but after a few more tide changes we should start to see back bay water conditions, and in turn flounder fishing improve.

Billfishing in the offshore canyons has been pretty impressive over the past few weeks now with some pretty epic days in there. The Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor had Paul Reyburn of JPR Rods, Harry Schwartz, Brett Johnson, Ken Johnson, Drew Johnson and Andy Variano on board today and they had an awesome day of offshore action. The crew said the custom JPR Rods performed flawlessly catching and releasing two white marlin while boxing three yellowfin tuna and some mahi. Photos by JPR Rods himself Paul Reyburn.

Captain Mike Burt, mate David Burt and the crew of the Pumpin’ Hard had a great day offshore as well with the billfish. The Pumpin’ Hard crew released two blue marlin for two bites and also decked this nice swordfish.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had the Quarry gang out today and put each of them on their first ever yellowfin tunas.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing moves up the fishing report tonight thanks to some tunas that he was able to box today. Captain Marc had to sacrifice sleep and sanity, but it was worth it. After an awesome day and night of bowfishing cow nosed and southern rays, Captain Marc headed offshore and put some beautiful yellowfin tuna on deck. Get some sleep buddy!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star took the day off….shore today and had a great trip with some anglers.

Dagone right! Booked my boat out so’s I could take a day off ..shore—Went offshore with friends and crew.

Absolutely the calmest night ever in the deep. Unfortunately, for us anyway, we never sealed the deal on a tuna! Sharks? Yes. We did “very well” on sharks..

Does releasing a blue marlin count?

Snagged it in the tail on our way home. Came up dead as a hammer – and short. Broke my heart to throw all that delicious food away. Law is the law.

Spent the day on tiles. Caught em too.

Gerald Meadows & mate Vic Hoffman, both of Salisbury, carried top honors in blueline & goldens. Capt Jeff was very happy to mark 2 fish off his list in a double.

Enjoy the pics. It was so calm even Jupiter made a reflection.

Cheers

Monty

Anglers fishing on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a nice catch of sea bass and some calm seas today.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess has had some great fishing lately putting clients on good catches of sea bass, some triggerfish and some dandy flounder.

This young gent was the afternoon pool winner on board the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe.

Here is some unfortunate news on the OC fishing tournament front. The Poor Girls Open scheduled for August 13,14 and 15 has been cancelled. Here is the official announcement from tournament directors.

Announcement about the 2020 Poor Girls Open.If anyone wants to support PGO – here is the link to this year's apparel. https://shop.ocfishtales.com/collections/poor-girls-open Posted by Poor Girls Open on Wednesday, July 15, 2020