Some Nice Bluefish in the Ocean City Inlet

By Scott Lenox

It was another gorgeous day on the water today with light winds, sunny skies and warm temps. It looks to get hot this weekend so there should be lots of anglers out taking advantage of some of the good fishing going on.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty hit the Ocean City Inlet and route 50 bridge today and had some great luck per usual. Bird and Shaun dredged up a keeper rockfish at 31″, had some throwback rockfish and also caught some very nice bluefish on Roy Rigs.

Flounder fishing was pretty good today even though the water wasn’t the cleanest. I got out with my “little” brother Jimmy for a few hours and we managed some throwbacks and a keeper on the Deadly Double in chartreuse with Otter Tails tipped with a minnow.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service put his brother Captain Eric Blanks on this beauty of a 22.5″ flounder this afternoon.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters put this lucky angler on two keeper flounder and several more throwbacks today.

The sea bass were biting again on calm seas for Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star.

Ocean nicer still, we eased on off this morning at a fuel conserving pace. I’ll add extra time instead of pouring money from the exhausts. Haven’t raised rates, but $6.00 diesel stings hard.

The kids aboard had a big block drop today. The pipe unit was among the largest we’ve ever dropped from my boat. All terracotta from York Building Products; what I wouldn’t give for an endless supply of that materiel. The chimney flu pieces especially have “Tog Condo” written all over them. Makes fantastic reef. Now over 36,000 pieces; dern sure the folks at YBP have built the majority of my block drops. When anything comes “off inventory” in their store yard, our reef project likely gets a shot at it.

Carried the good folks from Creative Concepts again today. Kept em laughing and carrying on most all day. Great bunch. Caught em near a boat limit of sea bass. Also snuck man, myth, & legend, Hurricane Murray, aboard for added character. Hurricane is proud that he has never harmed a treadmill nor worn the soles down on a single pair of walking shoes.

Today his Royal Rotundity got the thrashing of his life from young Gavin fishing nearby. “Hey Mr Murray! I’ve got a limit and all mine are bigger than yours!”

I won’t mention how many Murray had at that point but it was six.

Gavin, now officially a hero to the fishing public, also won the reef raffle.

Perfect!

Good Job young man!

Alas, Gavin didn’t pull a clean sweep. George from Roxanna DE did the deed with today’s biggest sea bass.

Will lay in tomorrow and let some weather roll by. Need to catch up on even more maintenance.

Will also be opening reservations for June shortly.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a picky bite today, but most anglers did very well and there were some nice fish that landed in coolers.

Check out our YouTube video of my new go-to knot for braid to mono connections….the FG Knot.