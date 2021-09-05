Some Tunas Are Snapping Again

By Scott Lenox

Now that the remnants of Hurricane Ida are long gone we were finally able to get some boats out to the canyons and they were able to find the fish. There were a few billfish here and there, but there was a decent tuna bite for some and there was more terrific mahi fishing for some as well.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had lucky Jerry and his crew on board today and had some good fishing. Jerry lived up to his nickname and he and his crew put some nice yellowfin tuna in the box.

The crew fishing on board Boss Hogg out of Sunset Marina had a good day of fishing today as well and put some yellowfin tuna and a pile of mahi in the boat.

The crew on Turnin’ Fins with Captain Ron Callis went four for five tuna bites today which made for happy anglers.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk of the Spring Mix II found their anglers a nice yellowfin tuna and a mess of mahi offshore today.

The crew fishing on board the Ocean City Girl had a good day with the mahi again and today they added some sea bass and small albacore.

Anglers fishing on the private boat Leslie Ann with Captain Robbie Walker and mate Howard Todd had a good day putting some yellowfins in the box.

Ocean bottom fishing is very good for this time of year and it should get better as we move into the fall. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters has had some great fishing for flounder, sea bass and mahi recently.

Carson and Caroline Gebhard had a great day fishing at the Great Eastern Reef when they boxed a flounder, some mahi and a pile of sea bass. Some of the fat sea bass were caught on the Fish in OC Deadly Double.

James and David Weller were fishing on their private boat Turn Me Loose on the south jetty today where they landed some very nice sheepshead on sand fleas.



Shawn Flaherty caught this keeper rockfish fishing the route 50 bridge with our buddy Big Bird Cropper.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a “nice one” today that meant his customers caught sea bass, mahi and some big flounder up to 5 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was glad to get back on the ocean today and so were his clients. They had a very good day of fishing sea bass and mahi.

Fabulous forecast, gorgeous sunrise & tired of paperwork; ocean looked mighty fine today.

Lady Reef Builders Carrie & Shawn dropped a twenty-block reef unit atop Capt Bob’s Memorial Reef and off we went.

Though apprehensive of post tropic catching, there wasn’t a whole lot to it. Hurricane didn’t roil things too badly at all. Sure dropped the water temp though. And our inshore water is greener. The mahi we caught were wearing sweaters.

Sea bass bit OK too.

Had one fellow not play the pool. So DJ, with the second heaviest cbass, pocketed the money instead. There is no greater invitation to Mr Murphy (of Murphy’s luck) to get a big ol’ belly laugh then when someone doesn’t play.

We do a split $20 pool. Half to the heaviest announced species (sea bass only today) & half to the Morning Star daily 50/50 Reef Raffle (which I’ve been doing since late 1990s.) Built a lot of reef with it.

Speaking of reef..

Coming up on sink season (which is basically anytime save July & August!) OC Reef Foundation has several barges and tugs in our sights plus a world of concrete pyramids to try to deploy.

There is only one limiting factor ever – Funding!

Look for several posts in the next few days about our Benelli Reef Raffle – an annual raffle with two beautiful 12 gauge Benellis (including a fantastic 828U o/u grand prize!) at year’s end and a whole lot of great weekly prizes.

See ocreefs.org to buy tix online or visit Raceway Citgo by Crabs to Go & also Lighthouse Guns & Gear for in-person sales.

You heard it here first! Sept 12 I’m going to give away a clean & ready to go seventeen foot 1997 outboard in a special boat raffle. Boat Raffle tix online only – specify BOAT as a comment. I anticipate thin sales. This leaves players an excellent prospect (if a raffle can be said to have good prospects!) All weekly winners to date and all boat raffle tix buyers are up for the boat raffle!

Let’s Build Some Reef!

Monty

Yesterday Phil Grillo caught his first white marlin fishing on board the Fish On with Captain Andrew Dotterweich and crew. English Mike, Todd Willard, Bill Rogers, Jr. and Phil also had a sailfish release and some tuna in the 35-45 pound class. Action took place in the Wilmington Canyon.

It was a busy day of scales action for the 2nd day of the Ocean City Marlin Club Labor Day White Marlin Tournament. Many thanks to Amanda Shick for the pics!