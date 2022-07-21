Spotty Tuna Fishing, Good Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

Check out the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

Ocean was a little turned up today, but it was still fishable for most all of the fleet. Tomorrow doesn’t look so good so most may stay tied to the dock.

There was some hit or miss tuna fishing in the Washington Canyon today with some boats catching a bunch and some boats catching none. There was a shark problem for some boats as well where they hooked plenty of fish only to have them eaten up by toothy sharks.

Captain Bobby Layton and the crew of the Wrecker had a great day in the Washington today with nine fat yellowfin for their folks.

Anglers on board the Turnin Fins with Captain Jake Shaffer had a great day with plenty of bites too. They released a blue marlin and had five yellowfin for the fish cleaners.

Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard put his folks on a couple of very nice yellowfin tuna on today’s trip.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler found fishing a little spotty today, but he did see some sea bass and a few flounder.

The Tortuga out of Bahia Marina is back on the water after a short haul and putting anglers on fish already.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing put these guys on a meat haul and they didn’t even catch them all.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star found the sea bass in grand style today!

Found ourselves in a calm sea with light winds this morning. Nice as you could wish. After a while Maniya and Savanna gave our reef materiel a hearty shove. From there a while still before lines-in. We had a pick of fine sea bass most of the day. Fishing the bow, Paul worked steadily into double digits with a fantastic grade of fish – was high hook. Long time regulars Mike Roll Tide & Mike Tackle Tester held their own, but first time angler, Savannah, took the pool and reef raffle.

Tomorrow looks to be a day of maintenance.. Windy.

Cheers

Olivia McLaughlin was fishing with Emily Shreeve in the bay behind 32nd street Ocean City when she caught and released this juvenile thresher shark. Video on our YouTube.

Subscribe to our YouTube and check our Back Bay Fishing Spots vid!