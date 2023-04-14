Still Catching Double Digit Tautog

By Scott Lenox

It was another unseasonably warm day today with highs topping out in the upper 80s in many spots around Ocean City. The wind picked up pretty hard out of the south this afternoon, but it was another really awesome day to be outside and/or out on the water.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides took advantage of today’s beautiful weather and headed to the tog grounds where he showed his group another fantastic day. Captain Chase saw his anglers catch four double digit tautog on jigs with the largest at 16.5 pounds.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break was fishing the OC inlet with his crew this afternoon and was able to put them on some of the shad that are coming into the bay with the schoolie rockfish.

Check out our summer flounder…catch, clean and cook! Subscribe!