Still Flounders in the Ocean

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center with Captain Willie Zimmerman of RoShamBo!

Now that we’re deep into the fall and temperatures have finally started to feel like it fishing reports are getting fewer and farther between. There are still plenty of fish to be had both in the ocean and in the bay, but fishing for them has become way more weather dependent. Even on a nice calm day like today it took some gumption to get out there early this morning when temps were in the 30s….but when there’s fish to catch I know some guys that are going to try it…..and that’s all I have to say about that.

As cold as it was this morning there wasn’t much wind to speak of so it was off to the rip for the ocean going party boat fleet. They found fishing right where they left it with several species still coming over the rail. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good sea bass bite today, some triggerfish, a few porgies and a mess of flounder up to 6.5 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star did some more great work for the Ocean City Reef Foundation today and then did some more great work on putting his anglers on some fish.

Published “Fish Report 11/19/20” this morning on my way off. Didn’t have enough signal to post it to FB. Only opened 4 new dates to sea bass trips.

Was nice to head back out the inlet again this morning. Clear sky, calm seas and unlimited visibility awaited us – even if November’s chill bite reminded me I ought have some spare sweatshirts aboard.

Dropped 12 tog penthouse blocks strapped into a unit atop Capt. Jack Kaeufer’s Memorial Reef and headed east.

No whales, dolphin, or sea turtles today. Did see a smallish mola-mola a few feet off the transom. We found todays sea bass bite steady if unremarkable—not at all what we’d usually see in late November—Really had to work for fish in the box. Vince Jones of York PA pulled a clean sweep. He had our first (& only!) limit at 11:40am; then won the fish pool and reef raffle!

Nice bit of luck that..

Be fishing again Saturday. Other trips in my fish report. Was going to do a reef block trip TG morn but weather looks pretty ugly.

Cheers

Monty

My man Big Bird Cropper had Brian Mindte and his son out for some Roy Rigging today and per usual they had much success. The trio caught and released countless short stripers and red drum and boxed a red drum and a nice keeper rockfish. Brian’s son Caleb boxed this nice 31″er while casting the inlet.





Michael Wankmiller reported a good class of rockfish being caught from the route 50 bridge lately. He landed this nice 32” fish the other night.

We are taking pre-orders on Fish in OC and Bend a Rod. Back the Blue. sweatshirts through November 30. If you’re interested they are both $60 and include shipping. These are by Independent clothing and are the most comfortable sweatshirts that I own. Makes a great Christmas gift!

Get them here….Fish in OC.com/shop