Still Plenty of Flounder in the Bay

Water in the back bays was dirty, brown on the low tide this afternoon, but when I cruised the inlet on the incoming tide there was some pretty clean water coming in from the ocean. It wasn’t crystal clear, but it was clean enough for flounder to see and there are still plenty of them to be had for anglers drifting inshore.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service put this family on a great day of flounder catching when he helped them land four nice keepers for the cooler.

This angler lucked into a nice puppy drum while fishing the route 50 bridge with Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters.

Anglers at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City have been enjoying some decent flounder fishing over the past few days thanks to clean conditions.

Captain Anton and mate Joey have been showing anglers a good time on the Miss Ocean City bay party boat lately with some nice flounder coming over the rail to smiling faces.

Blake Gunther used his lucky Fish in OC hat again today and it paid off with a keeper sheepshead from the south jetty for dinner.

The ocean had a little left over heave from yesterday’s blow, but it was still doable for the ocean going fleet. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported another mixed bag with some nice flounder and sea bass.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a good day with flounder, sea bass and even some nice mahi on today’s trip.

Stayed ashore Saturday. Don’t reckon we missed anything.

Plenty saucy today too, but doable. Laura Statts of Christiana PA was our guest reef builder – 12 chimney blocks made into 4 tog condos went by the rail at Sue’s Block Drop before we motored on off aways.

Found a strange bite offshore—mostly in an uncooperative way.

Scoundrels.

Sea bass were of no mood to chew. Ones that did though were right decent. High hook was just shy of double digits.

Fluke/flounder put on a one man show: with keepers scattered around the rail, Gary Rantz bagged out on flounder.

Then too mahi were spectators. Caught a few, but we’d look at them while they’d look at the baits. Ned Harrington’s pool winning mahi was caught on a sea bass rig – fishing on the bottom. Cant argue with success..

Everyone’s got plenty of fish for dinner I think. But, like I said, strange bite!

Fishermen are forever wondering what changes fish behavior, especially where it concerns their willingness to take a bait. Wasn’t a whole lot of wind in Saturday’s weather, water temp remained stable as did water clarity. I wonder then if the ferocity of lightning strikes made the bite different today.

Tomorrow promises to be a better day – very calm. Lots of spots open. We shall see if the bite comes back on!