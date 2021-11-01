Still Some Flounder Around

By Scott Lenox

Happy Halloween Boos and Ghouls!!!!

We had a nice day today after a couple of pretty terrible weather days. The wind started blowing hard on Friday and brought some pretty good flooding to the area. Throw some rain on top of that and it was definitely not conducive for fishing. It looks to calm down enough for boats to get to the ocean tomorrow and today it was nice enough for a couple to get out on the bay where they found some flounder are still around.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a nice day today with plenty of flounder and tautog action around the south jetty and in the east channel.

Kevin McNelis fished the east channel today with white Gulps and found a bunch of fish. Kevin fished solo and had his limit of four fish and also released over 50 shorts.

Action at the Oceanic Pier is picking up with more and more keeper tautog being caught as the water cools down. The pier has new fall hours of 8 AM to 8 PM and is all stocked up on live sand fleas and green crabs for the tautog too.