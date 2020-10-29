Still Some Great Inshore Fishing Going On

By Scott Lenox

Check out our video wrap-up of the Bishop Broadbill Bash with Brian Tinkler from Sunset Marina.

The weatherman blew it today boy. Forecast had the ocean party boat fleet saying it was going to be nice today, but my text from Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler said they fished for five minutes before heading back to the barn. This weekend looks worse as the remnants from Hurricane Zeta push through the area starting tomorrow so hopefully things settle down quick and we can get back to fishing.

There has been a good rockfish bite at the jetties and Route 50 bridge over the past couple of weeks thanks to the cooling water temperatures and there are some keeper sized slot fish of 28″ to 35″ in the mix. Today Big Bird Cropper and Shuan fished the inlet and 50 bridge where they caught and released a bunch of short rockfish and boxed two nice fish of 34 1/2″ and 28″ and a legal weakfish (grey trout).

Young Lilley Phillips comes from a long line of experienced anglers with mom Madelyne and Granddad Jim Motsko of the White Marlin Open and she does a great job helping out at the scales every year. Today she did a little angling at her neighborhood pond and had some catch and release action with some jumbo bluegills.

Current standings in the Lewes Harbor Marina Tautog Tournament that ends on November 21, 2020 are as follows

3rd Place Walter Becker 4.99 Lbs

2nd Place Bob McAllister 5.4 Lbs

1st Place Ted Garman 6.74 Lbs