Still Some Rockfish in the Bay

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid to see the gear available at Sunset Provisions on West Ocean City.

I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and is enjoying the start to Kwanzaa today. It was an unseasonably warm day today in and around Ocean City with highs reaching into the upper 50s in lots of places. There wasn’t much wind and the sun was shining so it was a good day to get out and do some fishing if you weren’t too busy laying on the couch like I was.

John and Grayson Wooldridge couldn’t pass up the opportunity to try some rockfishing today with the nice weather conditions. The guys were happy to find some fish still snapping north of the route 90 bridge in the mouth to the St Martin river. They found the water a very clear 45 degrees and they also found some nice fish that they caught and released on trolled Rapala baits. Annie the dog was even on lookout.