Still Toggin’

I’m having a great weekend up at the Timonium Fairgrounds for the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show and meeting some really great folks!  My seminar this morning was well attended and there were lots of great questions from interested anglers.  Thank you!!  The show has one day left tomorrow with hours from 9 am until 5 pm.

I’ve gotten a lot of questions up here about what’s biting this time of year and the answer has consistently been tautog.  Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin Tides Charters proved me right by putting some more really nice fish in the boat.

January 18, 2023
Double Digit Tautog
Double Digit Tautog

Man, we had a beautiful day today!!  Skies were sunny, winds were light and temperatures reached into the low 60s in some areas this afternoon.  I was loading up the truck for the Chesapeake Bay Boat… READ MORE

January 4, 2023
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe

Crab Pie Ingredients 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat 2 Deep Dish Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies) 1/4 cup of diced onion (or shallots) 8 oz of Swiss cheese 2 Tablespoons flour 3… READ MORE

