Still Toggin’

I’m having a great weekend up at the Timonium Fairgrounds for the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show and meeting some really great folks! My seminar this morning was well attended and there were lots of great questions from interested anglers. Thank you!! The show has one day left tomorrow with hours from 9 am until 5 pm.

I’ve gotten a lot of questions up here about what’s biting this time of year and the answer has consistently been tautog. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin Tides Charters proved me right by putting some more really nice fish in the boat.