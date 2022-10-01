Stripers Snapping in the Storm

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently off to our west and though things are calm right now, we are expected to see some more wind and rain as he moves toward the coast. The forecast is for a good chance of rain and winds in excess of 20 mph through Tuesday and then a gradual clearing by Wednesday.

The wind and rain didn’t stop some fishermen from hitting the route 50 bridge both this morning and this evening. Sometimes a rough ocean will have fish move into our back bays and it seems like that is exactly what’s happened. I got the below pic this morning of Morgan Mericle who was having a ball fishing from the route 50 bridge and said the stripers were snapping! Morgan had six fish between 29″ and 31″ that fell right in the 28″ to 35″ slot. He also released some fish larger than the slot with his largest at 40″. Morgan reported that other anglers were having great luck too. Hopefully they stick around for next week’s OC Inshore Classic tournament!

I got in on the striper action at the route 50 bridge before the blow. Check out our YouTube Channel for the vid!