We finally had a nice day today that didn’t include a stiff breeze. Some boats were able to get out to the canyons again where they found some billfish releases, some mahi and even a couple of yellowfin tuna. Captain Mark Hoos on the Marli released a white marlin and had some mahi, white Captain Kyle Peet and the crew of No Quarter released three whites and some mahi and also boxed a yellowfin tuna. There were more folks fishing on the bay today too in the improved conditions and I had a couple of reports come in with some nice striped bass.

John and Amber from Baltimore are nighttime bridge fisherfolks and this time of year they start to catch some keeper sized rockfish from the route 50 bridge. That’s exactly what the couple did last night and Bear down at the Oceanic Pier got a few pics of their successes. John and Amber each had fat keeper sized fish that they caught on Zoom baits cast from the bridge.

I don’t know of anyone that catches more rockfish than my buddy Big Bird Cropper. Most of the time it’s catch and release action, but today he put Noah on his first ever keeper rockfish from the route 50 bridge. Bird added a jumbo 33″ bluefish and the guys also released some short rock. All of the fish were caught on Big Bird’s World Famous Roy Rig which we just stocked up on.