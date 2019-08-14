Stud Swordfish

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

I’m not exactly sure of the weather in Ocean City this afternoon, but I can tell you it rained it’s butt off in Philadelphia and the wind was cranking. I just finished my first meeting as the newest member of the Mid Atlantic Fisheries Management Council and it just so happens to be in the City of Brotherly Love. There were a couple of fish caught today regardless of what the weather was and one of them was a stud.

Angler Scott Buchmayr was fishing on the Triggerfish when he landed this HUGE swordfish that tipped the scales at a whopping 437 pounds. Many thanks to Sunset Marina for the pic!

Dana Keller caught this nice 28 pound mahi on board the Chaos while fishing the Poor Man’s Canyon on Monday.

This angler had a rockfish that just missed the 28″ legal limit while fishing with Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing continues his insomniac ways and continues to put shooters on terrific action for southern rays at night.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent in this photo of Anatoli Georgiev with a fat 19″ flounder that he caught from the north sea wall on a live minnow.