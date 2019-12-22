By Scott Lenox

Not stupid in a bad way, stupid like reely, reely good! Throw on some unbelievable weather and I’ve got one terrific fishing report. Pelagics are still snapping out in the canyons, big sea bass are chomping over ocean structure and we’ve even had some rockfish show up inside of three miles for some very happy anglers.

Yesterday, Capt. Brendan Barbey, Tony Freiji, Mike Freiji, Jerry Heinz and Jeff Rosenkilde fished the Hammer Service in some warm water in the Norfolk Canyon and had an awesome day. They guys decked yellowfin tuna, some stud longfin albacore and two swordfish of 90 and 140 pounds. Truly “stupid” December fishing.

The striped bass migration continues and just like most years the fish have mostly been outside of the three mile limit for targeting and catching striped bass….not today. Several boats fished the beautiful conditions today with some striking out and others hitting home runs. Eric Nichols, Travis Nichols and Jason Russell fished the Can’t Get Right today and did get right on some beautiful rockfish. The guys fished just inside “the line” and had six keeper fish from 34″ to 37″ and threw back five up to 45″.

My teacher buddies had a good day on the rockfish today too. Ryan Cowder, Tom Hinkle, Dave Gell, Wayne Grossman and Dave Lockwood had six keeper rockfish from 34″ to 37″ and one stud at 46″.

Captain Monty Hawkins had awesome weather and awesome fishing today on a long trip to the big sea bass hole.

What a fine day on the ocean. Sweatshirt temps, not 10 knots of wind, light current, sea height measured in inches, saddlebacks cruising and jumbo sea bass chewing – Tomorrow is supposed to be more of the same, I’ll take it! (Have tons of spots open tomorrow 12/23/19 for a 6am to 5 pm sea bass trip – just opened it last night..) (See separate post for saddleback dolphin video)

First across the 15 cbass limit line today was Richard Schmidt of Townsend DE. Over half today’s clients would follow suite.

After all contenders were knocked aside, Rob Cox (Grundens bibs & fishing with the Delaware Sea Bass Destroyers) edged everyone out for the pool money with his 21.25 inch, 4lb 14oz dandy.

Stanley Doug from Lewes DE shows off a nice scup/cbass double.

Bernie O’Brian from Oxford NJ (orange/blk jacket) holds up a dern fine pool contender as does Denise Johnson of Berlin MD (blue coat w/white stripe.)

Mark Ozolins (khaki cap) shows off a fine double while Mike Piotrowski (blk coat) holds up yet another pool contender..

Also pictured in the group snap are Kevin Patterson of Baltimore MD – John Gomers from Norristown PA – George Steiger of Belcamp MD – Phill Moffitt from Bellfont DE – John Briton of Lewes DE – Derrick Dengler from Forrest Hill MD – & John Johnson of Berlin MD.

I couldn’t pass up a chance at fishing on such a beautiful December day so I joined my good friend David Wells for some catch and release rockfishing at the route 90 bridge. It was a slick calm day where sand bars were easily avoidable and we caught some healthy fish on jigs and Roy Rigs.

Roy Rigs are available here for those interested. www.FishinOC.com/shop