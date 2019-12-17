By Scott Lenox

Mother Nature opened up a little window of opportunity today for folks that wanted to head east and drop some lead to the bottom. Fishing is still reely good, but the sea bass have moved off the beach and the tog have been finicky so most trips are lasting from sun up to sun down.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a good day of fishing today with some nice sea bass and several scup (porgy).

With snow falling to our north and west, the coast was spared – had just a bit of sleet and rain; we were spared of wind as well. Snuck offshore in the calm and had half my clients limit out on some pretty cbass.

Caught some scup & tailor blues plus saw numerous saddleback dolphin as well. (See separate post for dolpin pics & video.)

Next calm looks to be this coming Friday & Saturday. Have long cbass trips setup on both.

As he so often does, Gerald Meadows of Salisbury was first across the line today. He boxed 15 fat cbass in an hour & ten minutes. (HH bibs and keeper double)

Patrick Dougherty of Washington DC swept today’s pool with a 21 inch dandy.

John Sadowsky of Ocean View DE (camo coat) shows off a nice double.)

Gary Carpenter of Dagsboro DE holds up a nice cbass.

There were quite a few scup/porgy caught today. Here Mike Zeigler, (Zig!) an OC local, shows off a double.

John Dougherty caught several fine doubles (yellow slicker.)

Also in the group snap are John Rohe Of Bishopville MD – Rick Avello of Seaford DE – & Paul Kinsinger of Harrisburg PA.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had a great day of toggin’ on the ocean today. Captain Kane picked a couple of fish from several spots and ended the day with 30 keepers up to 9 pounds.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a good day as well with good action on sea bass, porgies and bluefish with what he called the prettiest sunrise of the year.