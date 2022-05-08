By Scott Lenox

I just got back from picking my kid’s basketball hoop and lacrosse net up from where the wind had thrown them into the yard and was absolutely 100% reassured that no one was fishing today. The wind is absolutely howling out of the northeast at 25 – 35 with gusts over 45 and it doesn’t calm down much tomorrow. As a matter of fact, we might not see a fishable day on the ocean until late next week, and the bay will probably be dirty after all this too….so….not great news.

Before the blow started we did have some good fishing and hopefully when it stops it will be that way again.

David Moore and Morgan Mericle hit the Assateague Surf yesterday before it became a salt washing machine and had a great day on rockfish and drum. Morgan caught his personal best rockfish at 38″, 44″ and then 45″ and David added fish of 44″ and 45″ and a couple of black drum.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was busy before the wind started blowing and his customers were super happy about it. Captain Marc has been showing his shooters awesome opportunities with snakehead, gar, carp and big catfish.