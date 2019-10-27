Swordfish and Some Tuna

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It looks like the weather takes a turn for the worse tomorrow as a front moves in bringing rain and wind making for a pretty crappy Sunday. Today was another nice one though so there were plenty of anglers out taking advantage of some great October fishing.

The swordfish bite has been reely good over the past month or so and now that the other billfish have left the area more boats are targeting swordfish during the daytime trying to get some tasty steaks in the freezer. I was invited by Captain Austin Ensor and the #gang on Primary Search to join them on an overnighter, but couldn’t make it because of some obligations. Now that I get their report I’m bummed that I missed out. Captain Austin and crew put two very nice swordfish on deck on an overnight trip last night into today.

Captain Mike Burt and the Burt Boys on Pumpin’ Hard had a good day of deep dropping in the canyons today too going two out of four bites on nice swordfish.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the WRECKER out of the Ocean City Fishing Center found a three degree temperature break offshore today and was able to pull eight yellowfin tuna and two mahi.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters put his crew on some good fishing today putting them on some chopper bluefish and a load of sea bass.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to work for his clients today, but was still able to show them plenty of sea bass fillets.

Hi Scott,

Dropped a reef pyramid & then 21 blocks in a single unit before paddling on off a ways. Mate Tanner Virden sure makes short work of a reef unit..

Had to work for our sea bass today. Though I thought they’d bite heavy in front of this nasty weather coming, it was a tepid bite instead.

By working at it we were able to muster some limits. First across the limit-line was Bob Houser of Carlisle PA at 11:20 this morning.

Gavin Keen of Bristol PA took today’s pool money with 19 inch dandy.

Joe Gallagher shows off a keeper double.

Thurman Green from Durham NC caught the day’s only triggerfish.

Also in the group snap are Jeremy Heslop of Eden MD – Starlin Gibbs from Philadelphia PA – Wendell Rogers from Durham NC – Will Gibbs of Port Deposit MD – Tim Odell from Abington MD – & Lee Urner of Pottstown PA.

Big Bird Cropper and Neighbor Dave fished the Route 50 bridge today where they released a bunch of short striped bass and Neighbor Dave found these two keeper flounder.