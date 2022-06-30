Swords, Tile and Rock

By Scott Lenox

It was a pretty beautiful day today in and around Ocean City with warm temps and sunny skies. The wind did puff up a bit out of the SW this afternoon, but it was still fishable and no problem for most.

The tuna fleet hasn’t been doing the best lately so many are resorting to deep dropping after trolling for a while. The Boss Hogg out of Sunset Marina had a nice day of deep dropping with some delicious tilefish and a keeper swordfish. Photo by Dave Messick.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo had a nice day out in the deep today as well putting his crew on some tilefish and a white marlin release.

Anglers on board the Talkin’ Trash with Captain Chris Little had a decent day of fishing today with some tilefish and one stud yellowfin tuna.



Annette Young caught this 72 pound bluefin tuna while fishing with her husband Phil on their 23’ Parker Reel Good.

I had a chance to fish with my good buddy and fraternity brother Dan Hackett this evening to break in my new Minn Kota trolling motor from Mid Shore Electronics and I have to say it was a very successful maiden voyage. The trolling motor is a real game changer. With the spot lock anchor feature engaged we were able to sit steady in the current at the route 50 bridge and dredge up some very nice rockfish. Dan caught and released the first fish and then we tag teamed a couple of studs at 33″ and 34.75″.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty were fishing right down the bridge from us and they had an awesome afternoon as well. Bird and Shaun dreaded and Roy Rigged a limit of bluefish and rockfish.

Doug Curtis and Mark Slavin were fishing together when this stud 27″ flounder ended up in the net.

Mitch Pruitt of Snow Hill, MD and Mike Glavich fished the East Channel with live bunker today and ended up with three keeper flounder up to 20″.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a nice day on the ocean today and a bonus of snapping sea bass and flounder.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to work for fish today, but he caught em and had some big sea bass in the mix.

Some swell – from several directions – greeted us as we cleared the inlet this morning. No need of my Hook shades this morning either. Cloudy.

Several of my anglers caught false albacore on our sea bass trip today. This species isn’t much for table fare; make great bait though.

Sea bass themselves weren’t putting on much of a show. With today’s bite it was a lot of work just to get some anglers near double digits. Caught some nice ones though.

Roman from Pottstown was high hook and won the pool. Ocean Pines local Ryan won the Reef Raffle and caught some fish on his first trip in the ocean.

Cheers,

Monty

Camden Mintz was using the Fish in OC Deadly Double when he landed his first flounder ever.

