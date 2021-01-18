By Scott Lenox

It was back to chilly weather wise today and the wind cranked for a little while too making the ocean an interesting place to be. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was keeping a close eye on the wind and sea conditions and he was able to get the day in and put some fish in the boat.

Last Thursday the forecast broke our favor for an inshore trip on Saturday 1/15/21.. Invited reef building friends/volunteers to go kick around the back forty with me & off we went. Bit more swell than I’d expected but looked to be ok.

Did not anticipate winds increasing to SSW at 23knots. But, boy, there it was. Plenty of wind to cause a change of gameplan..

After a couple good ones lost and guest reef builder Kim Zimmerman’s first keeper ever at stop #1, I thought it best to skedaddle back inshore before seas became too boisterous.

We fished under the protection of buildings – “in the lee“ of shore. Found a sloooow pick at one spot and no pick at all at a second.

I say a slow pick: it was NOT slow for Kim. She’d had lessons from the mates and only man I know who’s entered twice in the 20lb club, Dennis Muhlenforth. Kim had 4 before anyone else had a scratch at spot 2.

Still, slow getting slower; just as I was going to throw in the towel – the wind fell out to 13knots. We slipped back offshore a bit and finished the day with some keepers and another slug of tags (which I hope to process today.)

Dennis took everyone’s pool money with his tagged and released big boy.

Cheers

Monty