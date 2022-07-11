Talkin’ Trash Takes Top Prize of Over $316,000 in 2022 Ocean City Tuna Tournament

Check out day 2 action at the Ocean City Fishing Center with the record breaking fish from the Ocean City Tuna Tournament!

I just got back from the awards banquet for the 35th Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament and there was A LOT of money handed out! This was an awesome year for the tuna tournament with multiple bigeye tuna over 200 pounds weighed, a record purse of over $1.1 Million and a record fish over 275 pounds. My good friend “Coconut” Dave Hedges was awarded the Bob Gowar Award for his service to the fishing community over the past several years and his commitment to the Tuna Tournament being there since it’s inception 35 years ago! Fish puller Mike Peete hoisted over 12,000 pounds of fish over the weekend (Brian Tinkler did hoist a 50 pound yellowfin) and a great time was had by…..most. Congratulations to all of the winners and to the Ocean City Tuna Tournament on an awesome event. Here’s who won what!

Top Junior Angler

2nd Place Danielle Robertson 56 Pounds

1st Place Jase Weaver 57 Pounds

Top Lady Angler

2nd Place Tie Danielle Robertson & Shari Swope 56 Pounds

1st Place Kallie Lucas 57 Pounds

Heaviest Bluefin

Shorebilly 70 Pounds

Heaviest Stringer

3rd Place Take Em 473 Pounds

2nd Place Sea Hag 508 Pounds

1st Place Talkin’ Trash 535 Pounds

Heaviest Fish

3rd Place Fin Planner 224 Pounds

2nd Place Talkin’ Trash 256 Pounds

1st Place Reel Crazy 275 Pounds *New Tournament Record

Many thanks to the Ocean City Fishing Center for the pics!

In other fishing news completely unrelated to tuna fishing, Blake Gunther and his crew hit the Ocean City Inlet today and whooped the flounder. The guys had six keeper fish with three fish over 20″ and the largest a 23.5″, 5 pound 12 ouncer.

Before tonight’s party there was a party on the sandbar for the 4th of July!! Check out the vid on our Youtube!