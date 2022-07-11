Talkin’ Trash Takes Top Prize of Over $316,000 in 2022 Ocean City Tuna Tournament

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Talkin’ Trash Takes Top Prize of Over $316,000 in 2022 Ocean City Tuna Tournament
Talkin’ Trash Takes Top Prize of Over $316,000 in 2022 Ocean City Tuna Tournament

Check out day 2 action at the Ocean City Fishing Center with the record breaking fish from the Ocean City Tuna Tournament!

I just got back from the awards banquet for the 35th Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament and there was A LOT of money handed out!  This was an awesome year for the tuna tournament with multiple bigeye tuna over 200 pounds weighed, a record purse of over $1.1 Million and a record fish over 275 pounds.  My good friend “Coconut” Dave Hedges was awarded the Bob Gowar Award for his service to the fishing community over the past several years and his commitment to the Tuna Tournament being there since it’s inception 35 years ago!  Fish puller Mike Peete hoisted over 12,000 pounds of fish over the weekend (Brian Tinkler did hoist a 50 pound yellowfin) and a great time was had by…..most.  Congratulations to all of the winners and to the Ocean City Tuna Tournament on an awesome event.   Here’s who won what!

Top Junior Angler

2nd Place     Danielle Robertson      56 Pounds

1st Place     Jase Weaver     57 Pounds

Top Lady Angler

2nd Place     Tie     Danielle Robertson & Shari Swope     56 Pounds

1st Place     Kallie Lucas     57 Pounds

Heaviest Bluefin

Shorebilly     70 Pounds

Heaviest Stringer

3rd Place     Take Em     473 Pounds

2nd Place     Sea Hag     508 Pounds

1st Place     Talkin’ Trash     535 Pounds

Heaviest Fish

3rd Place     Fin Planner     224 Pounds

2nd Place     Talkin’ Trash      256 Pounds

1st Place     Reel Crazy      275 Pounds   *New Tournament Record

Many thanks to the Ocean City Fishing Center for the pics!

In other fishing news completely unrelated to tuna fishing, Blake Gunther and his crew hit the Ocean City Inlet today and whooped the flounder.  The guys had six keeper fish with three fish over 20″ and the largest a 23.5″, 5 pound 12 ouncer.

Before tonight’s party there was a party on the sandbar for the 4th of July!! Check out the vid on our Youtube!

Daily Angle

July 9, 2022
New Tournament Record 275 Pound Bigeye Highlights Day 2 at the 2022 Ocean City Tuna Tournament
New Tournament Record 275 Pound Bigeye Highlights Day 2 at the 2022 Ocean City Tuna Tournament

Check out the video for day 1 action from the 35th Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament! I just got back from day 2 for the 35th Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament and it was crazy busy… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information