Tautog and Flounder

By Scott Lenox

Posted on April 24th, 2021

There is a little rain rolling through the area this evening and there looks to be some more tomorrow, but before it started we had a relatively nice day today.  The wind blew up out of the south this afternoon and clouds took over the sky, but there were plenty of fish caught before the weather turned.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had another banner day of tautog fishing today putting his anglers on some serious meat.  The guys combined forces to catch a limit of fish including four double digits up to 14 pounds.

Jason Stokes, Wayne Grossman and Ryan Cowder hit the wrecks today looking for tautog and found them.  The guys had a great catch on green crabs and white leggers and the largest fish belonged to Ryan at 24″ and 10 1/2 pounds.

Flounder slayer Rich Daiker found a couple of keepers of 17″ and 18″ in the Thorofare today on chartreuse Gulp baits.

Paul Ropp caught his first flounder of the season while fishing the Thorofare with the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse.

Sam Tudor won himself a couple of dollar$ today when he landed this jumbo snakehead of 29 1/2″ and over 13 pounds on a topwater rat bait.

