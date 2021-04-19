Tautog Fishing is on Fire

By Scott Lenox

It was a very nice day in and around Ocean City today until a front pushed through and brought some pretty wicked winds to boats returning from the ocean. It was short lived and the ocean went back to flat, but it was a little sketchy on the way back home. It was well worth the rough few minutes because tautog fishing was on absolute fire once again today.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters has had some terrific fishing the past several trips. Today he was at it again for his crew putting them on 18 keeper fish with three of them in the double digits to as big as 14.5 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had an awesome trip today making a little further run to get on some good fish. Captain Monty had fish up to 13.25 pounds with Cristina’s personal best jumbo….he also saw a monster get away.

Dropped a real one today. I saw that rod with an 18lb tog on and caught. This one? Much larger.

Bent to the reel seat.

Gone.

Happens.

As Tommy says: “The Tug is the Drug”

Ouch.

Couple personal bests today. Cristina solidly in double digits with a 13.25 lb F that was tagged.

Lots of great tags.

Mark Sun of Bethesda took today’s pool.

Couple good dolphin shows. Hadn’t seen offshore bottlenose yet this year – they’re just bigger, by far, than the ones we usually see up under the beach.

Slick-slick calm until the ride home. Come NW pretty sporty. Winds steady a shade over 25, gusts about 30. Finally shifted and immediately calmed down.

Have a ‘kick around the back 40’ trip Wednesday. See Fish Report 4/17/21 if interested.

Cheers

Monty

Yesterday Blake Gunther and his crew had a great day on the tautog as well with some very nice “eatin” fish and a couple double digit fish up to 12 pounds.

The cool nighttime shots are coming in on a regular basis now as Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing puts his shooters on some awesome snakehead and gar action. Last night was another good night of shooting.