Tautog, Flounder and A Sturgeon From the Assateague Surf

By Scott Lenox

It was a beautiful day today with sunny skies and light winds and there were a bunch of anglers out on the water enjoying it. The ocean was even gorgeous and the tautog were snapping for some.

Calvin Malone of Willards, MD had one of the rarest catches that I’ve seen in Ocean City last week when le landed a short nose Atlantic sturgeon in the Assateague surf. The fish was over 5′ long, was released and was submitted to us by Brenda Malone. Awesome catch!!

Tautog fishing in the ocean was really good for most that tried today and there were some big fish caught. Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound saw fish of 10, 11, 12 and 14 pounds that were released and several 7-9 pounders for the cooler.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day with the tog today as well. Captain Chase had the biggest fish at 13.5 pounds and my man Irish caught his personal best at 11 pounds. The guys also released some very healthy sea bass that are in real trouble when the season opens up in two weeks.

Blake Gunther, Captain Brandon Miller and the boys had a great day ocean tog fishing today when they used Fish in OC tog jigs to land some studs. They released 14 females and brought home seven fish for the grill.

Shaun Flaherty talked Big Bird Cropper into doing some tog fishing in the bay today and it paid off with some keepers ending up in the cooler.

Bay flounder fishing continues to impress with lots of anglers having luck. Dave, Rich and Brian had 8 keeper flounder from 16.25″ – 18″ with half of the fish being caught on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse.

Josh Trigger caught an 18″ keeper flounder on a chartreuse Deadly Double and Chris Waters caught a 16.75″ keeper on a white Deadly Double today.

Fred Lloyd and the fellas headed down to Virginia to get on the black drum…..and they did….big time.

Chris Tilghman fished south and caught two nice speckled trout in today’s beautiful weather.