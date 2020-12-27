Tautog, Flounder, Huge Sea Bass and a 9.5 Pound Hake

By Scott Lenox

It’s cold, and the ocean was a little less welcoming than it was supposed to be, but some of the bottom fleet was able to break the inlet this morning, head way east and put some fish on the deck. Sea conditions can change in an instant this time of year so you go on a good forecast and adjust as necessary.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a very nice day on the rip today with some jumbo sea bass up to 5.5 pounds, a couple of keeper flounder and a big, beautiful 9.5 pound hake.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a nice day out there as well with some BIG sea bass hitting the deck as well.

Despite a bit more leftover N wind than I’d figured on this am, it sure did glass-out about lunch time.

Only one sea bass trip left in 2020.. Season closes 12/31/20 and just as well. They’re really scooting off the coast now; see a handful where I would have seen mountains not long ago.

Today’s pool winner was Brandon Solomon of Ocean Pines, while Ted Diehl from Dundalk was first to bag-out. Only had 4 limits, but that’s nearly half my clients! Time to start toggin—and will whenever weather breaks our favor once the new year’s begun.

Winter tog trips are announced via my ‘fish report’ – emails. I send those to all who have signed up at morningstarfishing.com.

Hope y’all had a good Christmas!

Regards

Monty

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was targeting tautog on today’s trip and he found plenty of them. Captain Chase put his group on some quality tog and one very nice red drum.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun fished the inlet and route 50 bridge to no avail, but a trip up to route 90 yielded several short rockfish that they caught and released.