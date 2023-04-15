Tautog, Flounder, Shad and Rock

By Scott Lenox

Except for some wind this afternoon and some cloud cover, it was another absolutely beautiful day. The warmer weather is bringing out the fish and the fishermen and there are several different species being caught locally now. The list will get longer and longer as we move into the spring.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has been putting anglers on some hefty tautog over the past several trips. The report is that some days are tough, but they are still capitalizing on bites with several double digit tautog being caught and released to as big as 16 pounds.

Flounder have been biting pretty good the past few days in the clean water of the back bay. Today Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters found some keepers for his anglers.

Mike “Dessert Snack” Dzurnak and Pat found a couple of keeper flounder in the Thorofare using the Deadly Tackle Deadly Double in chartreuse baited with white Gulp.

Brian Brannan had keeper flounder, including his first of the season, fishing the Thorofare on the outgoing tide.

