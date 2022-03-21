Tautog in Ocean City’s Back Bay

By Scott Lenox

Boots are in stock at Atlantic Tackle!!

Temperatures weren’t quite as nice in Ocean City as they were yesterday and the wind was blowing a little bit, but it was still a nice day and doable to be on the bay doing some fishing.

The first bay tautog of the season was caught yesterday, and today fish 2 through 40 were caught. Blake Gunther of Gunther and Sons Fishing and Derek Yobst had an awesome day fishing for tog around Martha’s Landing and the commercial harbor with Fish in OC tog jigs. The guys had around 40 fish with four keepers and a bonus rockfish that made for a very nice trip.