Tautog in Ocean City’s Back Bay

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Tautog in Ocean City’s Back Bay

By Scott Lenox

Tautog in Ocean City’s Back Bay

Posted on March 20th, 2022

Boots are in stock at Atlantic Tackle!!

Temperatures weren’t quite as nice in Ocean City as they were yesterday and the wind was blowing a little bit, but it was still a nice day and doable to be on the bay doing some fishing.

The first bay tautog of the season was caught yesterday, and today fish 2 through 40 were caught.  Blake Gunther of Gunther and Sons Fishing and Derek Yobst had an awesome day fishing for tog around Martha’s Landing and the commercial harbor with Fish in OC tog jigs.  The guys had around 40 fish with four keepers and a bonus rockfish that made for a very nice trip.

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Daily Angle

March 20, 2022
Tautog in Ocean City’s Back Bay
Tautog in Ocean City’s Back Bay

Boots are in stock at Atlantic Tackle!! Temperatures weren’t quite as nice in Ocean City as they were yesterday and the wind was blowing a little bit, but it was still a nice day and doable… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information