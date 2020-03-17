Tautog in the Back Bay

By Scott Lenox

Beautiful day in and around Ocean City today with light winds, sunny skies and warm temperatures….I felt it for about :10 minutes on my trip to the hardware store to get “tear out your bathroom floor” supplies. Anyway…..

Most of you probably know that Governor Larry Hogan ordered all bars and restaurants in Maryland closed the other day thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Area businesses are taking a major hit and at the top of the list are the many terrific local establishments that have been forces to close their doors. Owners and managers are doing what they can to make a couple of bucks and help out the community. Some local restaurants have changed tactics and are offering carry-out and delivery which some have never done before. Chef Paul Suplee and the crew at Boxcar 40 in Pittsville are even selling off their inventory “Market Style” tomorrow so the food doesn’t go to waste and local folks that are stuck in the house can have an excellent meal.

Here is a list of local Fish in OC partner restaurants that are offering carry-out and/or delivery in this difficult time. If you have the resources, I hope you will support them.

Bad Monkey West 12902 Ocean Gateway 443.856.2885 11am-8pm

Crabs To Go Corner of Rt 50 and 589 410-641-3979

Harborside Bar & Grill 12842 Harbor Rd 410.213.1846 11am -7pm

Marlin Moon in the DoubleTree 33rd St 410.289.1201 daily

Ropewalk / Alley Oops 131st St & Coastal Hwy 410.390.7398 Mon-Thur 4pm-10pm, Fri-Sun 12pm-10pm

On to the fishing report…..

I had a feeling that there might be some tautog in our back bays when I heard that there were some stripers being caught and the first flounder of the season was landed on Sunday. That suspicion was confirmed by Donny Post who has taken two trips in the past few days and caught keepers on each of them. Saturday Donny caught three keepers out of a total of seven fish, and today Donny, Sammy Paulk and Andrew Buskis used “white legger” crabs to land keepers of 16″, 17″ and 18″. All of the action took place on the slack before the outgoing tide.