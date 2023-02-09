Tautog On The Rip and Rock at Route 90

By Scott Lenox

It was a warm, beautiful day here in Harrisburg, PA for the Great American Outdoor Show and it was a beautiful day back home in OC.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty took advantage of today’s gorgeous weather and chucked some Roy Rigs at the route 9o bridge with much success. The guys caught and released over a dozen short rockfish for a fun day on the water. Welcome back Shaun!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star got juked by the weatherman again, but he still put a couple of tautog in the boat.

Dagone weatherman got me two days running. Forecast eventually came round though. By 12:30 it was summertime-fine off there & then slick calm by 4pm

..but at 05:30AM?

Shewwww. Was an unkind ocean: I’ve no doubt our penalty for running out of reef blocks!

Tog bit much better when it was nasty,

& not at all when it calmed. Not a bite at several stops.

Did have history repeat – Dae hooked a seriously nice one that took drag until it popped.

Whaaaatttt..

Dogone it.

I saw it happen to him in 2007 too..

Ah well..

Thought today would be a cakewalk. Four skilled clients? Shine! Home for lunch!

Worked for each fish instead – for every sniff! Swell killed what bite we did have. Hope the surfers get to enjoy.

In for a penny, in for a pound.. Gave em a discounted fare too.

Witt took the pool in grand style..

Be doing some reef work soon. Lots of it!

Cheers

Monty