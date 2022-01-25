Tautog Up to 16.5 Pounds

By Scott Lenox

Posted on January 25th, 2022

There has been some pretty good tautog fishing when the fleet has been able to get out.  Unfortunately that hasn’t been much thanks to Mother Nature.  Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters has taken advantage of the short weather window that has been opened and put some very nice fish on the deck.  The past two days Captain Chase has had very good fishing with 11 double digit fish to as large as 16.5 pounds.  Anglers on Chasin’ Tides have also caught some gargantuan sea bass that have been released (closed season.)  Captain Chase has used our Fish in OC tog jigs with success as well, boating fish up to 9 pounds on them.

We are taking pre-orders on our new ladies Bend a Rod. Back the Blue shirts in pink through tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26 at noon.  Ladies sizes S – 2XL are available and will ship when we receive them next week.  You can purchase them here….Ladies Back the Blue Shirts

Daily Angle

January 25, 2022
