Teeth All The Way to The Stomach

By Scott Lenox

Day 1 of the Great American Outdoor Show starts tomorrow at 9 am and I am ready to roll. Booth 2518 is all set up right next to the Hawg Trough and I’ve got Fish in OC magazines, Experience OC magazines, Coastal Fisherman, and Fish in OC rigs, hats and tee shirts…..hope to see you there!! On to the report from Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star who had a decent day of toggin with a bonus monkfish.

Already off the beach a good ways come daybreak, we dropped 24 blocks and a reef pyramid on a distant artificial reef – kept paddling.

Winds came NE, then E – a steady 20. Not the conditions I’d hoped.

Sure started out fine. First fish over the rail was Tommy Lee of Queen’s 23 inch male. Courtney’s was next and larger ..too bad she’s not allowed in the pool.

Also right out of the gate Tommy Sengphachanh of Newark DE landed a decent monkfish. Dern things have teeth clean down to their stomach it seems.

After a while the bite slowed. And slower.. Never did pick back up.

As is so often the case, looked to me like the two best fish of the day got off. I won’t mention any names but it might have been Zig, an OC local, & Dae (hailing from Skunktown MD, after all) who dropped em.

Just opened a 9 hour trip for tomorrow 2/1/20, & three shorter nearshore trips. See ‘Fish Report 1/31/20’ if interested.

Tommy Lee & Dr. Ben Strahl of Berlin were tied for high-hook with three apiece. Tommy took everyone’s pool money too.

Chan Park shows off a good fish that he boxed, while Joe Mole’ of Long Island shows off two of several he tagged today.

Stephen Fosti from Long Island shows off the day’s only double.

Also in the group snap are Dennis Muhlenforth of Hockessin DE – Dr. Ben Strahl – & Joe Delgato of Long Branch NJ.