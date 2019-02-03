Tepid Bite

I just got finished with opening day at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, PA (come see me in booth 2518 in the fishing hall) and upon return to my hotel was greeted to a couple of emails from Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star. Toggin’ isn’t out of this world right now, but it is about the only thing going on and there are some nice fish coming over the rail.

Yesterday my buddy Matt McQueeny tagged along to get some footage for Hooked on OC.

Hi Scott, No one’s going to call today red hot, no sir.

By mid day we only had one real nice release – about 22 inches.

Then one client turned on a caught 3 nice keepers – though surrounded by highly skilled tog fishers, no one else could replicate the catching of a keeper.

Then the current switched..

Hooray! A broader bite!

And then that died too.

Hardest fishery I know of.

Dante Soriente OC Little Egg Harbor NJ had our best release of the day, but Sa Hee Bok of Hanover, MD took top honors with a 22.5 in tog. He was also high hook with 3. Dennis Muhlenforth of Hockessin DE – Alex Cortizio of Cranford NJ – & David Rodriguez of Jamesburg NJ scratched dinner out of it..

Tomorrow’s another day!

Cheers

Monty

Hi Scott,

An icy, snow-covered dock; I was surprised the marina fairway wasn’t completely frozen over. Our path from yesterday remained. The run off to today’s toggin grounds was calm as you’d like – a pretty day even if 27 degrees..

But, alas, there wasn’t much cooperation. Had more shorts than keepers. That’s unusual.

Garrett Weir of Brooklyn NY won the pool with a richly deserved 22.5 in 10 pound tog. Also pictured are Jimmy James of New Brunswick NJ – & Joe Zaccarelli of Springfield PA

Cheers