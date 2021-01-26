By Scott Lenox

We’ve got a nice little window of weather that should last through Wednesday, but after that….not so much. We’ve got a strong front pushing into the area Thursday that will have the wind blowing hard for a while. The tog fleet will take full advantage of the calm conditions over the next couple of days just like Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star did today.

Reflection perfect in glass-smooth bay waters; flags lay still as we tied her loose this AM. Bit of orange & red at sunrise were the day’s only color; we dropped 20 blocks (#33,111 since it’s in front of me) and paddled off into a gray but slick calm morning.

Our first few drops offered little reward. Tagged one nice female tog and several shorts.

At our 4th spot the current switched 30-some degrees & lightened. Tog bit a little better too. My guys this time of year are looking for ‘el Grande’ – a ‘personal best’ (PB).. Some of today’s tog were right good sized, but not what they’re looking for.

Left 15 min early, got in 2 hours late. That’s toggin in 2021.

Our guest reef builder was Christine from Long Island. We tagged 12 nice keepers including first place in the pool for the longest time, Joe Mole’s 27.75 inch bull. His was was bumped by another of my favorite anglers, the quiet and demure Mike Sadowski of Queens with a 28inch bull.

Have a sold out boat Wednesday; there’s going to be a full gale from the NE Thursday.

Storm swells from a big wind cause black water—when all the dead algae and other bottom silts are stirred high up into the water column. Black water leaves visibility at zero where our tog live and doesn’t bode well for fishing post-storm, not until it pipes down.

I’ll find something to keep my crew busy.

Cheers All,

Monty