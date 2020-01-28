The 20 Pound Tog Club

By Scott Lenox

It was a pretty mild day today as far as late January is concerned, and this morning the sun was shining and the wind was light. We had some clouds and wind move in this afternoon, but it was well after the Togfathers were able to put the bend on some reely, reely nice fish.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound holds the current all-tackle world record for tautog at over 28 pounds and it’s put Maryland on the map as one of the best toggin’ spots on the planet. Anglers come from all over to try for a double digit fish and Captain Kane and Captain Monty of the Morning Star are sometimes able to oblige them. Today Captain Kane had an incredible day putting his crew on a limit of quality tautog with 12 fish over 10 pounds. Dean Johansen made it into the very elite 20 pound club today with a beauty of 20.3 pounds. John Johansen had 6 fish over 10 pounds at 10, 11, 13.6, two at 14 and a jumbo 16.6 pounder. Mate Kevin Twilley should have been working the deck, but snuck in some fishing too and put a 10 pounder on the deck. 🙂

Dean 20.3 and 12.6 pounders, Joe Lee 14 pounds, Rich 14 pounds, Chan 13 pounds and Kevin 10 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was on the rip today too and he put his clients on some “blackfish” as well.

Nice morning, weather wise. Acted as though it might come 25 W for a bit, then settled at about 12 knots.

Dropped 30 blocks in a tight unit, plus a reef pyramid, then made 4 double-anchor sets from which we fished perhaps 10 pieces. Looking at the sidescan snap – you’d never guess what one of the reefs we fished was..

Saw a lot of life, not many keepers and no jumbos. Tagged maybe 35, including some keeper females. (Thanks Gino & Co.)

Pool winner was a camera shy fellow from VA. His 19.25 incher took everyone’s money and his boss will be none the wiser.

Bruce Chang from Ellicott City shows off a nice dinner fish as does Ed Dbon of Belleville NJ.

Also in the group snap are Cuba Ramirez & Mo Taliercio both from Brooklyn NY.