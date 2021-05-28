The Arrival of Bigeye and Yellowfin Tunas

By Scott Lenox

We had the last day of niceness in and around Ocean City today with sunny skies, mostly warm temps and little wind, but that’s about to change in the next few hours. A front is currently pushing our direction with strong thunderstorms possible and behind it we are looking at cool temps for this time of year, some rain and wind that will have the ocean closed for a few days. Good thing today some boats got out and found some fish.

I was excited to see a text from an unknown number this morning that read, “Bigeyes are snapping! This is Bill Pino.” It’s kind of cool to get InReach texts from offshore during the day, especially when it’s the first fish of the season for something. We haven’t seen any bigeye or yellowfin tuna yet this year, but my buddy Bill Pino and his crew out of Sunset Marina found some out in the Poorman’s Canyon today. The crew ended the day with six bigeye tuna, three bluefin tuna and a yellowfin tuna. The wind is going to blow this weekend and keep everyone at the dock, but in the immortal words of Jimmy Buffett….Come Monday….

Thanks to Sunset Marina for the shot!

Captain Mark Hoos of the Marli started his count toward becoming OCMC Top Tuna Boat for another year today by putting his anglers on three bluefin tuna from the Poorman’s Canyon. Photo courtesy of Sunset Marina.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker was in the tuna grounds today and put three bluefins in the box. He also did some deep dropping for his crew and put them on some big sea bass and some tilefish.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has been seeing some seriously good fishing lately with limits of big sea bass up to five pounds, some rose fish, some tilefish and his boats first flounder of the season.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin Tides Charters had a nice evening last night catching some stud sea bass and then this morning it was some catch and release rockfish action at the route 50 bridge for his anglers.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported very nice sea conditions today and a good bite of sea bass with a few flounder mixed in.

Captain Monty Hawkins of at the Morning Star knows he’s getting the next few days off so today was a good day with calm seas and biting sea bass.

Capt. Kane said it sure looked like a trap. No argument from me. Wind near-about honkin up in DE Bay, yet forecasted at 10 knots here? Uh Hu.. Sure.. That forecast of calm a sirens’ song luring you off the beach – then kicking your butt!

What it was though. Saw 15 knots E for a while on the way off and as we began fishing, then it fell out to forecast speed and calmed a good bit.

Nice day.

Good bite.

Beats the Billy Blue Blazes out of what’s coming Sat & Sunday.

Our youthful guest reef builders today were Brayden & Parker, both from Maryland.

Our new Reef Queen, Wendy (doing a great job getting the mail out!) filled a late vacancy this trip. She showed the boys how to get it done too – caught the day’s first limit.

Then young Brayden, Mr. Birthday Boy himself, landed the best sea bass I’ve seen in a long while – caught it by himself fair and square – weighed in at 4.5lbs to take today’s pool money. I’m guessing the boardwalk rides will see heavy action as his pool money diminishes over the weekend.

Ended up with everyone limited & two days coming to get caught up on paperwork.

That’ll have to work.

Cheers

Monty

Water clarity in the back bay hasn’t been the best the past few days….and probably won’t be after the wind this weekend….but Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters found some clean water and some nice keeper flounder for his folks today.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing doesn’t sleep much, but he does put shooters on snakeheads and gar at night and cow nosed and southern rays during the day.

Josh Rosenberger and Faith Biesecker pictured with dog Luna hold keeper flounder of 19″, 19″ and 16 1/2″ that they caught while fishing on the boat Line Dancer with Lance, Karen and Frankie Biesecker

Owen West did a little pond fishing this afternoon with his dad Wayne and landed this stud largemouth bass of about 8 pounds.