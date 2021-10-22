The Awesome Tuna Bite Continues

By Scott Lenox

The wind was blowing hard this afternoon and it was rough as a corn cob in the bay and in the ocean. It lays down quick in the morning and tomorrow looks beautiful so some might get off to a late start to let things settle down, but I think it’s going to be another good day of fishing.

The insane tuna fishing continued for most again today with lots of fat fish ending up in fish boxes. Captain Bobby Layton and his crew on the Wrecker had an awesome day and lined the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center with over a dozen yellowfins.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo got his crew in on the tuna action today too putting some beautiful fish in the boat.

Not only did Captain Shawn Gibson of the Reel Current catch his crew a bunch of yellowfin tuna today, he also got them on a late season white marlin release.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a good day for his clients with plenty of sea bass, some triggerfish and a cutlass

Well?

Nahh, that didn’t work so well.

Should have been a snap. Light crowd, good weather in the morning..

When we got out front the ocean had an ominous look.

I pulled my punches but thought I could seal the deal with a quick boat limit.

Nope.

Not an energetic bite. (Trust me, when Hurricane Murray is high hook, the planets are misaligned.)

By early afternoon it was getting real saucy. Threw in the towel and hand steered for home (autopilots are no fan of a following sea.)

Did have a couple triggers – tasty treat that – but no fluke.

Some clients Amish. No pictures!

Tomorrow’s weather looks real nice (10/22/21) after some morning wind. Pushing the trip back 9am to 5pm.. Just a few regulars aboard.

If you’d like to jump on this Friday’s ‘Banker’s hours’ trip you can touch base with Anna at 443-235-5577 or (phone line closes after 8pm) shoot me an email at mhawkins@morningstarfishing.com

Emailing me usually assures mad confusion – Use The Sevice! Call Anna for reservations ..but with only 7 anglers tomorrow I probably can’t mess it up too bad.

Cheers All,

Monty

Anglers on board the Lucky Break with Captain Jason Mumford had a great day of bottom fishing today when they caught one keeper tautog and released 75 more while fishing the south jetty.