The Big Boys Came Out to Play

By Scott Lenox

We had an absolutely beautiful day today with very warm temps in the 80s, sunny skies and light winds. It was definitely the kind of day we look for in May and the anglers were out in full force enjoying it.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had a very nice day today with some excellent tautog fishermen. The crew caught a bunch of tog with nine of them being over 10 pounds with the biggest tipping out at 14. They also released a bunch more on a beautiful ocean.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day on the tautog today as well with two fish in double digits at 11 and 13 pounds.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had to deal with some grass today, but he still put his crew on some nice flounder fishing. Brian Hamm from Delaware and Joe Carbone and Nicke Herrera from New York all had keeper flounder on today’s trips.

My good friend Captain Jeff Coats spent his birthday doing some flounder fishing and grubbing at Harborside Bar and Grill with his lovely bride Karen. Jeff put the hook in a couple of flounder today using the Deadly Double in chartreuse.

Stefan Gohn and his crew had some luck with the flounder in Ocean City’s back bays today using our Fish in OC Deadly Double.

Rob Rabello landed this 19 1/2″ keeper flounder in the Thorofare today on the Deadly Double in chartreuse with a pink Gulp.

Steve Hersh got to fish with Big Bird Cropper today and the guys had a great time catching schoolie rockfish up to 27 1/2″ on Roy Rigs and shad on spec rigs at the route 50 bridge and inlet.

Merrill and Ron Eversman of Salisbury hold a beautiful 47″ rockfish caught on the opening weekend of the 2021 Spring Rockfish Season. They were trolling umbrella rigs in the Chesapeake Bay at the gas docks out of Taylors Island Campground.