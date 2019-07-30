The Calm Before the Storm

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

We are just one week out from the Super Bowl of fishing tournaments in the White Marlin Open and this week you will notice light fishing by the offshore fleet as boats arrive and prep for the largest billfish tournament in the world. Last year’s White Marlin Open paid out over $5.5 Million in prize money with the first place white winning around $2.5 Million of that. With the economy looking up and the likes of Michael Jordan fishing the event….we could be looking at one for the record books. Before that though, there will be a lot of prep and an almost eerie calm before all hell breaks loose this weekend. I for one am looking forward to it!

Captain Corey Kennington of the Boss Hogg was charter fishing today and had a great day offshore in the canyon. Captain Corey put his crew on a limit of tilefish, a couple of nice mahi, one white marlin release and two blue marlin releases.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star thought the flounder were gonna chew today boy….eh, not so much, but he did have a nice day and yesterday got a crazy show from a juvenile humpback whale.

Hi Scott,

Boy, I just knew today was the day, that TODAY we’d get into fluke good.

Yeah, No.

That didn’t happen.

Did nick a few flounder though. That and some cbass. I sure wouldn’t say “Flounder Are Chewing!”

Oh No..

Not Yet.

Man I hope they turn on.

Arrie Johnson of Parsonsburg MD was high-hook w/10 keeper sea bass today.

Brian Horensky of Pittsburgh PA swept the pool in fine style with a 20 inch flounder.

Also pictured are Hadley & Matt Horensky – plus Brian & Ryan Kline from Buckrun PA

Reef Monitoring trip Sunday with Nick Caloyianis (look up his website for an amazing career’s worth of video..) & Travis Dixon. The underwater work will come soon, but here a treat shot in slow motion by Travis… Posted by Monty Hawkins on Sunday, July 28, 2019

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters has a knack for catching triggerfish and that’s exactly what he did today for his crew. Captain Chase also put his crew on a legal cobia while cruising the ocean.

Beautiful weather and clean water are helping Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing put his shooters on some terrific fishing for cow nosed and southern rays lately. Here are a couple of big southerns from today’s shoot.