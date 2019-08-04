The Countdown is On

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was a beautiful day today for my 11th Annual Flounder Pounder with my brothers from Sigma Pi fraternity at Towson State. We had an awesome time on the bay beach today with Captain Cale Layton and mate Joe Marowski and caught 25 or more throwback Flounder and two keepers. There was a four way tie for most fish with four Flounder And I took the biggest Flounder money with a nice 18 inch keeper that I caught on our Fish In OC Croaker Smoker. This trip is always an awesome time with great friends!

Today was also the second and final day of the Ocean City Marlin club Heels and Reels tournament and it was another good day at the scales. Thanks to Amanda Shick for all of the coverage and great photos! Here are your winners.

The 46th annual white marlin open is just two days away now and fishing is really heating up! Today the crew of real chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese caught and released a blue Marlin and 10 white marlin, and also boated this beauty of a bull dolphin.

Tim Bielaski and Kevin Wimsatt fished with spoons at the jack spot this morning and had a blast catching these kings. They released as many as they kept and caught a dozen or so bonita as well.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star has some Beautiful weather and some good fishing today.

Hi Scott,

Had a steady pick of keeper cbass today while fishing just as pretty an ocean as you could ever ask.

High man was Michael Buttersworth of Millsboro DE with 14 keeper sea bass. Several others got to double digits also.

The pool money went to Reggie James of Washington DC..

Gene Legrande holds our only keeper fluke of the day, and that one with a fat keeper cbass.

Tom Lane holds up (& out!) his two best.

Phil Hand of Hamberg PA has one of several keeper doubles today.

Sheyanne Summers tied with Dad at 9 keepers.

Also pictured in the group snap are Jeff & Catherine Martin from Greensboro DE – & Walter Hand also from Hamberg PA.

We saw Captain Jason Mumford on the Lucky Break this afternoon during our Flounder trip and it looked like he had a nice day on the water. Captain Jason had two trips today that produced Flounder and some mackerel.

Mom and Big Bird Cropper had a nice day in the bay today catching four Flounder and finishing fourth in the Ocean Pines flounder tournament.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bow fishing had a great day in this clean water putting his shooters on some southern rays.

Bear down at the oceanic pier in downtown Ocean city reported some nice fish caught today. There were some flounder that came over the rail, and John had a nice keeper rockfish from the route 50 bridge.