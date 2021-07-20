The Elusive Inshore Slam

By Scott Lenox

Check the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

The weather calmed down in the ocean today and fishermen were greeted to a nice calm sea this morning. Tuna fishing was good for some, sea bass fishing was ok and one group caught an elusive inshore slam.

The wind was pretty light today which was a nice change of pace for ocean goers. There was a little bit of a swell out of the south, but seas were very, very fishable. Captain Anthony Matarese and the crew of Reel Chaos had a nice day with the tunas putting five nice yellowfin in the box.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has been having some great luck lately and his clients have been bending the rod on some very nice fish. Big flounder and sea bass are the mainstays on long trips and short evening trips are producing mackerel, triggerfish and big shark releases.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a fussy sea bass bite today, but there were still plenty that went in coolers and some very nice flounder as well. They also had a 12 pound mahi and released a tautog about 10 pounds.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty took advantage of the calm ocean conditions and made their way to the outside of the south jetty where they had a heck of an afternoon of fishing. The dynamic duo threw Roy Rigs and drifted flounder rigs and boxed an inshore slam (three different species of fish). An inshore slam might not be a real thing, but Bird and I kind of made it up. His and Shawn’s inshore slam consisted of a keeper bluefish, keeper flounder and keeper weakfish. They tried to catch the more elusive, yet to be made up inshore SUPER slam which would be four different species, but they couldn’t find the keeper rockfish.