The Fish Sure Bit

By Scott Lenox

It was a very pleasant December day on land today with sunny skies, light winds and decent temps, and it was the same off the beach…..for part of the day. All boats that I got reports from said that it was slick calm this morning, but by lunchtime it was cranking pretty good out of the northwest and seas got to be “sporty.” It made the ride home a little bumpy, but by that time there were a bunch of fish in the box.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star should kn0w by now….

Day started out just as forecast – finest kind.

Wish it had stayed that way.

Ehh.. 20/25 N with a steady 23.5 on my anemometer; seas got a little saucy.

Fish sure bit ..which presented another issue to contend with. You see: All the fish bit, especially our regions’ soon grossly over-protected bluefish.

Now, we’re way in blazes offshore, there isn’t a ‘plan b’ – just have to grind it out.

Guarantee one thing: Everytime clients hit bottom they got bit. Chef Paul will have a giant cooler of blues for students to smoke.

Seabass Bob of Carlisle PA was first across the line with a sea bass limit. A few others followed suite. Dern near everyone was in double digits at least.

Tim Odell of BelAir MD took everyone’s pool money with a 21.75 inch cbass that weighed 5.2 lbs.

Steve Burnett of Greenbackville VA had a fine surprise when Tanner netted a 25in fluke for him.

Lynn Davis of Pittsville MD shows off a nice pair of cbass he caught.

Racheal Pashkevich & Jason Koontz of Frederick MD hold up some of their better fish.

Also pictured in the group snap are Steve Surbole from Triutrun PA – Birukov Koustantin of Fulton MD – Lee Shockley Of Salisbury MD – & Rick Avello from Seaford DE.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound is tautog fishing just about every day the weather permits this time of year and today was just the same. Captain Kane put his anglers on some nice fish today including this 14.4 pound female caught by John Clemmente that was released to proliferate the species.

