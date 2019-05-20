The Season’s First Mako Shark

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Happy Sunday everyone! We had a pretty mixed bag of weather in and around Ocean City today. This morning in OP it was cloudy, but calm, but by the afternoon it was sunny and very nice. In Ocean City the fog was around pretty much all day making it interesting for boats fishing the bay and navigating on the ocean. The wind picked up strong inshore too by the end of the day, but it was very fishable and there were plenty of anglers out.

The first mako shark of the season was caught last night by Mark Malamphy, Brandon Malamphy and Mike Razmus. The fish was caught in 60 fathoms of the Wilmington Canyon and was 74″ long and weighed 136 pounds. This mako was a male (claspers present) and able to be harvested at 71″ while a female will have to be 83″.

The bluefin tuna bite was good again offshore today and Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker took advantage of it. Captain Jeremy and crew caught their limit of four bluefin tuna and some mahi on today’s trip.

Fishing was good for the party boat fleet today with several keeper sea bass ending up in coolers. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a nice day on the rip.

Hi Scott,

Had a nice trip today. Cbass bit and seas were calm. About 1/3 my anglers today limited-out. The rest had plenty enough for a big fish fry.

Paul Spangler of Lebanon PA, fishing with his wife Gretta, landed today’s pool winner, a 19 inch sea bass. Had tautog counted, John Murter of Whiteford MD would taken everyone’s money with a 25.5 in 11.5 lb female tog. Instead that dandy was tagged and released.

Sisters Danielle & Courtney Riffe of Bristol VA & Berlin MD boxed 28 nice sea bass. Danielle had 4 keeper doubles on her first fishing trip of any kind ever..

Also pictured are Austin Lewis & Aidan Thomas of Boyertown PA – Andrew & Steve Kaus of Parkville MD – Frank Grabowski from Westminster NY – plus Jason Czajkowski & Eric Dickerson of Rhodesdale NY..

Fish ate squid, clam, shrimp, Gulp, and jigs.

Cheers

Monty

Dutch Workman was on board the Angler today with Captain Chris Mizurak and crew and had a nice catch of sea bass. There were some other nice fish that came over the rail as well.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was in the ocean today doing some sea bassing….but not for long. Captain Chase put his crew on a five man limit of bass and was back to the dock by 11.

It was reel windy on the bay this afternoon, but the water stayed clean enough for some flounder to be caught and I was even able to get in on the action. Caught this nice 19″ keeper on the Fish in OC chartreuse Dale Timmons Deadly Double with a white Gulp.

I got the intel on where to go from my buddy Evan Evans who was fishing the Thorofare and having a killer day. The guys had 21 total flounder with 8 keepers and Fulton Evans became the new leader in the clubhouse for the Doormat Derby when he weighed his 4 pound, 4 ounce flounder at the Ocean City Fishing Center. Evan also caught a beautiful weakfish (grey trout) as a bonus that was 25″ and weighed 6 1/2 pounds!

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service was all over the bluefish again this morning at the route 50 bridge.

Greg Weddle caught this 2 pound, 3 ounce flounder on the Tortuga’s morning trip and weighed it in with Adam from Bahia Marina.

Marc Turner caught his first trip of his Ocean City season today when he caught and released some snapper bluefish from the north Ocean City surf.

Jim Thornberry from Stowe, Vermont caught a couple of nice bluefish in the surf using Mullet rigs. Pictures courtesy of J.P. Kiernan via Fenwick Tackle.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a great night of shooting last night putting his clients on some snakehead and gar action under a cool moon.

Bob Haltmeier reported that some anglers down at the Oceanic Pier used the FORCE to land some bluefish again. The pier has been one of the better spots to land blues from shore as it is so close to the channel where they come and go on the tides.