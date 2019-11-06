The Swords Keep Comin’

By Scott Lenox

Coming to you once again from the beautiful Bahamas where today I got to take some pretty serious selfies. First it was swimming with the pigs at Pig Island and then some very curious Bahamian Rock Iguanas at Jurrasic Park. My wife Kristen and I are having a great time and enjoying some awesome experiences and scenery, but there’s a fishing report that’s got to be done too.

Ryan Oberholtzer and crew fished an overnighter on the Schedule Sea in 1200 feet of water in the Norfolk Canyon last night into today and had some success with the swordfish and yellowfin tuna. Ryan, Pete, Brian and Kevin found 67 degree water and went 3 for 5 on swordfish bites and 1 for 4 on yellowfin tunas. The swords were 60, 147 and 237 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a little different weather than we did today and it equated to a dreary day and an ok bite.

Rain forecast was upped some overnight but winds remained OK. Didn’t feel a breath of air at the marina before we tied the Morning Star loose this AM.

Oh, but there’d been a wind somewhere. A nasty, tight chop greeted us half a mile out.

Still, forecast had winds fairly low and switching W before too long – We Pressed Ahead.

Dropped 21 blocks at a reef we’re working on, then dropped our pyramid nearby where Fish Bound’s Capt Kane was anchored for some tog—photo op!

Hollywood moment past, struck a course for deeper waters where sea bass are congregating for their push off into the deep. As fall wears on, more & more smalls will also head for wintering grounds. This includes young of the year, (YOY in fisheries texts) the tiny fellows from our back bays and estuaries. Gotta have acorns before you have oaks..

No “one stop shopping” this day. Our first drop had about 30 minutes of good fishing. Can only catch the hungry ones and dumb ones before it’s time to move on.

At our second drop winds picked up from less than ten to nearer twenty knots while bands of heavier rain moved through.

Though we ended up with some limits and double digits around, no one aboard called it a “nice day on the water.”

21 spot was first to limit out followed by ‘Mr Last Place’ of the previous two trips, none other than Maryland’s rotund reeler of innumerable sea bass, Hurricane Murray – in the flesh & plenty of it!

Mark Ozolins from Lutherville MD suffered a terrible start to his day – had but one fish in the box after two hours of angling. I told the mates to change his rig a bit – he bagged out..

Today’s pool winner was Tre Jones of Little Inlet Seafood in Cape Charles VA with a 21 inch cbass.

Admiral Ralph Sita caught 2 sea bass on one hook.

George Miller of Felton PA had several keeper doubles.

Ed Simianeh of Jefferson MD had a keeper double.

Also in the group snap are Tyrone Alex of Fort Washington – Marco Reyes from Cape Charles VA – & Ned Morris Of Catonsville MD.