The White Perch Are Back

By Scott Lenox

Good evening everybody and welcome to the Daily….I mean….almost Daily….well maybe, Once Every Couple of Days or So….Angle. We haven’t had what anyone would call a rough winter, but it hasn’t exactly been nice either. Lots of precipitation, plenty of wind and cold temperatures have kept a lot of anglers indoors this winter which has put a real damper on fishing report consistency. That said, there is light at the end of the tunnel with warm temps forecast for next week, Daylight’s Savings Time kicking in next Sunday and more and more fish being caught like a recent abundance of white perch.

My buddies Wayne West and his son Owen stopped by the Mid-Shore Electronics “Try Before You Buy” event today to look for a new Garmin machine and before they left we talked about the possibility of white perch being back in the creek behind their house. Well they guys must’ve been excited to find out so they grabbed some bloodworms and tried it out. They were pleasantly surprised to find that the white perch had returned and they were there in good numbers. Owen and Wayne caught and released 19 very nice sized white perch in just 9o minutes on top and bottom rigs with bloodworms and had a great time.

I got an email from Kevin English with a photo of some nice white perch as well with the report that the fish have arrived back on the Nanticoke River.

My good friend Captain Jim Emanuel was out in the chilly weather today doing some pond fishing and had a stringer of crappie to show for his efforts that will be released into Lake Crisco.

Captain Matt down at Sea Hawk Sports Center reports that white perch, crappie, pickerel and some big catfish are being caught on the local rivers and creeks. The white perch are being taken on bloodworms fished on top and bottom rigs with spinners.

Our southern report comes in from the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowksi who is fishing out of Islamorada, FL this winter. Captain Chris reports good bottom fishing and now some good sized blackfin tuna for his anglers.

I’ll be back at the Mid-Shore Electronics event tomorrow from 10 AM until 4 PM with Fish in OC rigs 5 for $20. There are some boats on display, plenty of electronics to test and other vendors so if you feel like getting out of the house stop on by. Mid-Shore is located at 205 Trenton Street in Cambridge, MD.