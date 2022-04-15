The Wind Won’t Stop, But At Least the Fish Are Biting

By Scott Lenox

It was another warm, sunny day today, but damn if that wind wasn’t blowing again too. There was a stiff southerly breeze all day today which made fishing tough, but there the water has been clean so the fish are still biting pretty good.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a nice day on the bay today with a couple of different species ending up in the boat. Captain Jason had some catch and release rockfish action, some tautog and a couple of nice keeper flounder on his day today.

Donny Post had some luck in the Thorofare fishing for flounder where he used the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse to land his first keeper of the season at 19 1/2″. He also had 4 throwbacks on the new orange Deadly Double.

Happy 12th Birthday to Matthew who caught his first keeper flounder of the season today of 18 1/2″ while fishing with his Dad Brian.

Scotty Peters caught his first keeper flounder of the season in the Thorofare yesterday when this 17″er jumped on.

Tom “Bluefish” Berry landed another black drum in the Assateague surf. This fish was 29″ long and ate a sand flea with Fishbites clam.

Jordan Frazier, Steve Kitchner, Justin Eddy and Captain JD Eddy had a nice day of tautog fishing 14 miles northeast of OC inlet when they boxed 5 nice keepers and released a bunch of other throwbacks.

Check out our Catch, Clean and Cook video from our flounder fishing the other day!