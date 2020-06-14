They Killed the Tuna Today!

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina in the above video.

The wind started blowing hard today which made things a little rough in the ocean, but on land it was sunny and pleasant. Ocean City traffic looked like the 4th of July and the bay was crowded with boats as well as everyone is looking to get out and get back to normal. The offshore fleet put the kaibosh on the tunas today with several boats landing bigeye and several boats landing limits of yell0wfin.

Dave Messick was over at Sunset Marina this afternoon and he said it was absolutely crazy. Boat after boat was returning to the dock with tuna fish and everyone was in a reely good mood. Dave snapped this shot at the cleaning station showing the line of wheel barrows just waiting to get to the table.

Captain Andrew Dotterweich and the crew of Fish On were in line at Sunset Marina this afternoon thanks to a limit of yellowfin tuna that they trolled up. Photo by Dave of Hooked on OC.

The crew of the Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese Jr. at the helm had a crazy good day of tuna fishing today. Captain Anthony filled the fish box with yellowfin and bigeye tuna on today’s trip. Photo by Sunset Marina.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey only fished for 2 1/2 hours this morning, but that was plenty of time to put 15 yellowfin and three bigeye up to 132 pounds in the boat.

Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI put Yvonne Saville and her crew from Wilmington, DE on a limit of yellowfin tuna today and also made it back to the dock early.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the WRECKER out of the Ocean City Fishing Center changed flip flops today and put his crew on 14 yellowfin tuna in the 30-50 pound class.

The crew of Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter was all over the yellowfin tuna today too and loaded the box with a nice class of fish. Photo by Sunset Marina.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a short trip today thanks to the wind, but it was still long enough to do some great work for the Ocean City Reef Foundation and put some sea bass on the deck.

Day started with a diamond-back copper mouth rattlesnake resting among reef blocks. I think that’s what it was; how I reacted anyway. Perhaps a garter snake instead? Let that dude slither away and promised to turn his snake reef into coral reef. Truck loaded, arrived at the Morning Star to find the old Shantytown flag waving lazily in a light northerly breeze. Nice.

Somewhere between tying her loose and the mouth of the inlet all the flags starched NNE. Weatherman said it would fall out by 11. We pressed on.

Ah, nope.

Dogone it. There was no lessening of wind by 11:15 when I turned for home.

Tried 3 spots in 22.3 knots NE and had about ten minutes of decent fishing – otherwise just picked a precious few. Thought I’d beat my oldest clients up enough – sure of it.

Never did get where I’d like.

So: getting in 2.5 hours early on a 9 hour trip. Gave my guys 1/2 off another day; headed for home before we could break ribs or some-such.

Wasn’t a complete bust. Terry Feehley of Ocean View DE took the pool with an 18.5 inch dandy from among his six keepers. He also had the day’s sweetest double.

Bob Moffatt of Cambridge MD shows off a pretty one. No one else wanted in front of a camera—perhaps with good reason!

Tomorrow’s another day.

COVID regs are relaxing in MD, thank goodness. I’ll open my reservation book soon to reflect our allowed increase. Should be 17 or 18 spots now when measuring 6.5 feet per-person. (CG allows me 40) Details most likely Wednesday AM in a heavy NE wind.

Cheers

Captain Kane Bounds is a sea bass slayer and yesterday and today he did just that. Calm seas yesterday and rough seas today both had the same result…..a boat load of sea bass. Back at the dock it was some catch and release rockfish action for he and his kids.

Bay fishing for flounder has been tough, but Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service was able to put this crew on three keepers late this afternoon.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a nice day at the route 50 bridge that resulted in catches of small striped bass, bluefish and some big cow nosed rays.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has had some great luck the past few days putting clients on rockfish, flounder, bluefish, tautog and even a rare inshore pollock.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been fishing both day and night recently. Daytime trips are consisting of good shooting for cow nosed and southern rays, and nighttime trips are seeing some additional species including houndfish.

Nathan Kepp sent this photo in of a 19″ keeper he caught today in the busy bay. The fish fell to the Fish in OC Dale Timmons’ Deadly Double in chartreuse baited with a pink Gulp.

Nate Pritchett took the kids fishing today on his Makhi and had a great time and put three keeper flounder in the boat. Conditions were tough but the three 12 year olds did great. Parker Lamoreux, Cole Pritchett from Bethesda and my 1st Mate (son) Jackson Pritchett did a good job putting the fish in the fish box.



Dave and Pat Borrell boxed these four keeper flounder while drifting behind Assateague Island using pink gulp.

