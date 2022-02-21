Things Are Waking Up a Little

  Fishing in Ocean City MD
  Daily Angle
By Scott Lenox

Posted on February 20th, 2022

Just got finished cleaning up after an absolutely unbelievable Ocean City Boat Show where we talked to so many folks about fishing in Ocean City.  You all supported us by buying a bunch of rigs and Back the Blue shirts and Kristen, Dave and I can’t thank you enough.  We hope you enjoy the shirts and have success with the rigs this season!

It was a pretty decent weather day today with light winds this morning and not too frigid temps and that had a couple of folks out on the water to take advantage of some of the fish that are waking up and starting to bite.  My buddy Eric Sexton and Benny Bennington headed up the creek on the Eastern Shore today where they used live minnows to catch some absolutely monster yellow perch.

Wayne and Owen West fished way up the creek off of the St. Martin’s River early this weekend and had some good luck with white perch. The guys used a combo of bloodworms and small jigs to land some tasty fillets.

Daily Angle

February 20, 2022
