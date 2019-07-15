Three Boats Cash Over $200,000 Each in 2019 OC Tuna Tournament

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

WHEW!! Just got back from a busy night of scales action at the third and final day of the 32nd Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament where some BIG money got paid out at the end of the night. Congratulations to all of the winners and to all of the staff responsible for putting on an awesome event. Here’s who won what…

Wahoo

1st Place Trouble Maker 70 Lbs

Dolphin

3rd Place C Boys 24 Lbs

2nd Place Hall Pass 25 Lbs

1st Place Sea Wolf 33 Lbs

Jr Angler

3rd Place Hammer Down 36 Lbs

2nd Place Talkin Trash 40 Lbs

1st Place A Salt Weapon III 46 Lbs

Lady Angler

3rd Place Margarita 71 Lbs

2nd Place Mrya HT 85 Lbs

1st Place Fin Chaser 88 Lbs

Heaviest Stringer

3rd Place MARLI 249 Lbs $40,210

2nd Place Sea Wolf 256 Lbs $63,960

1st Place Theresa Jean 426 Lbs $252,715

Heaviest Fish

3rd Place Seakeeper 90 Lbs $9,655

1st Place Tie (Split 1st and 2nd Place $)

Reel Chaos $$214,350 and Moore Bills $221,347

Away from the tournament….today I got a pic of one of the biggest wahoo that I’ve seen in a long time. This past Friday the crew of the Decisions decked this 74″, 109 pounder!

Yesterday my buddy Steve Murphy of Ropewalk OC caught and released this white marlin on Mike Fitzgerald’s Sea Laser out of Indian River Inlet.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a slow start, but it picked up nicely after lunch.

Hi Scott,

‘Twas a very slow start. I was really starting to worry whether I could find enough hungry fish (& legal!) to get in clients’ good graces by filling their fry daddies.

Our luck turned before lunch when a few pretty cbass crossed the rail. They continued to bite the rest of the day. A light, fussy bite; but good enough to get the job done, especially by staying an hour late — Dinner Baby!

Keith Lengal of Jonestown PA swept the pool with his nice sea bass.

Rachel Tang From Richmond VA caught well.

In the group snap are Eddy Beadle of Jonestown PA – David Dinsmore of Forest Hill MD – Rachel Tang again – Diego Iturbe from Mexico City, Mexico – & Jason Dinsmore of Forest Hill MD

Paul Coughhenour (first pic) Rodney Biskub (2nd pic) and Avery Meena, with her sister and brother had some terrific luck aboard the Judith M out of Bahia Marina with Captain John Bunting at the helm.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was at it again today putting his shooters on some great shots at cow nosed and southern rays in the south bay.