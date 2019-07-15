Three Boats Cash Over $200,000 Each in 2019 OC Tuna Tournament

Posted on July 15th, 2019
WHEW!! Just got back from a busy night of scales action at the third and final day of the 32nd Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament where some BIG money got paid out at the end of the night. Congratulations to all of the winners and to all of the staff responsible for putting on an awesome event. Here’s who won what…
Wahoo
1st Place Trouble Maker 70 Lbs
Dolphin
3rd Place C Boys 24 Lbs
2nd Place Hall Pass 25 Lbs
1st Place Sea Wolf 33 Lbs
Jr Angler
3rd Place Hammer Down 36 Lbs
2nd Place Talkin Trash 40 Lbs
1st Place A Salt Weapon III 46 Lbs
Lady Angler
3rd Place Margarita 71 Lbs
2nd Place Mrya HT 85 Lbs
1st Place Fin Chaser 88 Lbs
Heaviest Stringer
3rd Place MARLI 249 Lbs $40,210
2nd Place Sea Wolf 256 Lbs $63,960
1st Place Theresa Jean 426 Lbs $252,715
Heaviest Fish
3rd Place Seakeeper 90 Lbs $9,655
1st Place Tie (Split 1st and 2nd Place $)
Reel Chaos $$214,350 and Moore Bills $221,347
Away from the tournament….today I got a pic of one of the biggest wahoo that I’ve seen in a long time. This past Friday the crew of the Decisions decked this 74″, 109 pounder!
Yesterday my buddy Steve Murphy of Ropewalk OC caught and released this white marlin on Mike Fitzgerald’s Sea Laser out of Indian River Inlet.
Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a slow start, but it picked up nicely after lunch.
Hi Scott,
‘Twas a very slow start. I was really starting to worry whether I could find enough hungry fish (& legal!) to get in clients’ good graces by filling their fry daddies.
Our luck turned before lunch when a few pretty cbass crossed the rail. They continued to bite the rest of the day. A light, fussy bite; but good enough to get the job done, especially by staying an hour late — Dinner Baby!
Keith Lengal of Jonestown PA swept the pool with his nice sea bass.
Rachel Tang From Richmond VA caught well.
In the group snap are Eddy Beadle of Jonestown PA – David Dinsmore of Forest Hill MD – Rachel Tang again – Diego Iturbe from Mexico City, Mexico – & Jason Dinsmore of Forest Hill MD
Paul Coughhenour (first pic) Rodney Biskub (2nd pic) and Avery Meena, with her sister and brother had some terrific luck aboard the Judith M out of Bahia Marina with Captain John Bunting at the helm.
Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was at it again today putting his shooters on some great shots at cow nosed and southern rays in the south bay.