Three Days Left for Toggin’

By Scott Lenox

With the close of Maryland tautog season just a couple of days away anglers have been taking full advantage of some fishable weather to try and get some tasty tautog fillets in the freezer. The last day for MD tautog season is this Friday, May 14th and the following day on May 15, Maryland sea bass season will open up. Tautog will come back into season on July 1, 2021 with a two fish per person limit. Sea bass can be kept at a minimum size of 12 1/2″ with a creel limit of 15 fish per person.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters has been having an awesome winter tog season and today his good fishing kept right on going. Captain Chase was able to put his anglers on a limit of fish again today with two fish in the double digits to just under 11 pounds.

Dakota Bitner fished over the weekend and landed this stud 27″ tautog while fishing over ocean structure.

Big Bird Cropper and the newly shaved Shawn were out fishing today and Shawn put the hook in two beautiful keeper flounder of 19″ and 21″ at the route 50 bridge.

Kristen and I snuck out for a few hours this morning and managed a 17″ flounder for some fish sticks. Fish was caught in 5′ of water in the Thorofare on our Deadly Double in chartreuse.

David Porter of Ocean City caught this 18″ flounder behind Assateague Island using a Gulp nuclear chicken for bait.

Captain Marc Spagnola showed this group a good time last night putting them on some snakehead and catfish shooting.