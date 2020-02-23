By Scott Lenox

It was a pretty decent day for February today with warmer than average temps and sunny skies. The wind did keep temps from getting to what they could have been and they also kept Captain Monty Hawkins from getting the Morning Star where he wanted to get her.

Ten to fifteen knot winds my foot.

Snuck out dark-thirty this AM – dropped 30 blocks & 2 pyramids at a distant artificial reef site at sunup and turned my bow into 20 knots of WNW wind. Was supposed to be less than 10 at that point.

Uh Oh..

Fished a couple pieces right there wanting to see how far wrong the forecast was. As the anemometer climbed toward 25 I figured it was time to tighten up to the beach.

Many years ago with the same situation I waited too long. When the wind came a gale it built a monstrous set straight away. For one set of three waves I actually had to back down to keep her from falling hard off the wave tops.

That’s plenty saucy.

Unable to give anglers the trip I’d sold today, I cut $75.00 off their fares and did what I could in calmer nearshore waters.

Some did OK with it too.

Dennis Muhlenforth (yellow OCRF cap) put a couple in the box including a 19 that won the pool. No, not 19 pounds – inches.

Yup. It was that kind of day. I’d far prefer to spoil clients with the tog of their dreams..

Abe Ziti of Brooklyn NY shows off a keeper female caught on a tough day. The fish was not tagged.

In the group snap are James Milano from Long Island – Kenny Gonzales also from Brooklyn – Matt Brough from Blackfish Township PA – and Frank Graziano of Newark DE.